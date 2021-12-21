Here comes the SPAC down: Onetime EV superstar Nikola will pay $125M to settle fraud charges

The move is viewed as part of a crackdown on special purpose acquisition companies, better known as SPACs, which have emerged in recent years as a popular way to bring unproven startups to the public markets.

The SEC alleges that Trevor Milton, the company’s founder and former CEO and executive chairman, purposely misled investors by inflating some company details and leaving other bits out in order to jack up—and keep up—Nikola’s stock price.

“The order finds that Milton misled investors about Nikola’s technological advancements, in-house production capabilities, hydrogen production, truck reservations and orders, and financial outlook,” the SEC said in a statement. “The order also finds that Nikola further misled investors by misrepresenting or omitting material facts about the refueling time of its prototype vehicles, the status of its headquarters’ hydrogen station, the anticipated cost and sources of electricity for its planned hydrogen production, and the economic risks and benefits associated with its contemplated partnership with a leading auto manufacturer.”