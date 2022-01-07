Credential fraud is a major concern for businesses

Verified licenses and credentials are how we know that lawyers, dentists, architects, nurses, cybersecurity experts, and veterinarians can actually do the work they say they can. But being sure that a credential is legitimate and accurately reflects skills and competencies is about more than truth in advertising and more than simply keeping people from being scammed. For most of the professions that require certification or licensure, the bigger issue is public safety.

advertisement

advertisement

If you or a loved one need the attention of a nurse, you should expect that the nurse knows what they’re doing. A license means they do. Not actually knowing how to practice a discipline isn’t just disingenuous and fraudulent; it’s dangerous. It’s dangerous not only for the public but also for businesses that hire credentialed experts with skills we assume are measured and verified. The danger is to the quality of a product or service, and to the customers and clients we serve. Unfortunately, people do try to cheat their way through professional exams. At my company, we work with universities and colleges around the globe, as well as companies and organizations that test, certify, and grant credentials in a variety of fields such as nursing, restaurant work, and legal training. Our company and others like ours ensure that tests of a person’s competency and knowledge in these fields are valid, and that no one cheated or gamed the system to gain a credential they did not earn.

advertisement

advertisement

We’ve seen people try every conceivable manner of cheating on professional tests. Paying others to stand in for them is a common tactic. Also common are cheat sheets disguised as tattoo art. We’ve seen people hide notes on their dogs. We’ve also seen state-of-the-art spycraft as people try to cheat their way to securing credentials they did not earn, do not deserve and, more alarmingly, are often woefully underqualified to have. Cheaters reason, I imagine, that after dropping $100,000 or more on graduate and professional schooling, an extra $1,000 to see the exam questions ahead of time is an insurance policy toward attainment. The point is that if something is valuable — and passing a certification exam for a career that could be lucrative and prestigious is valuable — some people will try to cheat to get what they want.

advertisement

Based on what we’re seeing in our industry, dishonesty in these exams is increasingly becoming more common. It also appears to be gaining in acceptance. Spend a little time on Reddit or YouTube and you’ll find people bragging about how they beat the system. This arrogance makes credential fraud not only an existing public danger but also one that’s gathering momentum as cheaters teach other people how to cheat, all the while normalizing the behavior. Knowing that, we should all insist that the professional organizations and credential providers who write and give the tests do whatever it takes to stop credential fraud. As business leaders, we should engage the organizations that issue the credentials we rely on: Ask what specifically they are doing to deter and detect cheating. Join their advisory boards. Attend their conferences and meet the people working on test security and integrity. Don’t just trust that they are doing it; verify it. The anti-cheating, pro-integrity measures that credentialing bodies can take don’t have to include paying companies like mine to proctor exams, even though plenty of research supports that proctoring exams, even remote proctoring of online exams, reduces cheating.

advertisement

This past year and a half alone, since schools and test providers were forced into remote exam environments and cheating temptations and attempts spiked, no fewer than a dozen AI or predictive math and analytics tools have been built to detect many kinds of exam misconduct. Many of them are actually free — designed by wicked-smart professors who grew frustrated by the cheating they were seeing in their classes. Used properly, these tools can be highly effective at deterring cheating as well as catching those who try it anyway. There’s not really any excuse to not use them. Cheating to get a license or certification is a serious problem — both more common than you may think and widely dangerous. The burden of stopping test fraud rests entirely on exam providers, those giving the licenses. But businesses bear the burden of validating candidates’ credentials. That means vetting job candidates for soft skills as well as hard skills. Ask questions that verify their knowledge specifically related to their credentials, and pay attention to and vet the organizational bodies that gave them those credentials.

advertisement

Ultimately, businesses can suffer serious consequences from hiring someone who had to resort to cheating to get their professional license or certification, since they likely lack the competence and knowledge that’s essential in their field. So it’s crucial that we take steps to mitigate our risk. Jarrod Morgan is the Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Meazure Learning, the parent company of ProctorU.