Is insider risk threatening your growth and innovation?

A lot has changed in a short amount of time. With the rush to remote work at the onset of the pandemic, digital transformation shifted from a growth and productivity strategy to a business imperative necessary to keep organizations running. Even those organizations that were already hybrid had to suddenly support an entire remote staff—effectively overnight. As we transition, with stops and starts, into the new world of hybrid remote work, it’s apparent that there’s no going back.

Digital transformation timelines jumped ahead by seven years in a matter of weeks in early 2020 and things aren’t slowing down anytime soon. We are now riding the crest of a second wave of digital transformation that is sweeping every company and every industry as companies aggressively target growth. This second wave is great for innovation, but it brings with it an inherent risk that can have unexpected ramifications across any business: Insider risk is growing and it threatens to limit the speed, agility, and innovation that organizations are counting on to power their growth.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT INSIDER RISK

Insider risk is not a new problem, but it’s one that is becoming more urgent due to the changes brought on by this new world of hybrid remote work. Information security teams have focused on external cyber attacks—malware, DDoS attacks, ransomware—with good reason. Newspaper headlines are consumed by these types of attacks, which creates a sense of urgency and the impression that external attacks are the most damaging. In my experience, this is no longer the case.

Insider risk is any user-driven data exposure event, either malicious, negligent, or accidental in nature. Within your organization, think about all the files that have been uploaded, downloaded, synced, and shared across continents and timezones. Regardless of intent, losing control of proprietary and sensitive data can have a significant financial, reputational, and operational impact. They introduce competitive risk, for example, when the crown jewels—source code, product designs, road maps—end up in the wrong hands, like in the case of Proofpoint. From a financial perspective, according to Aberdeen Research, the cost of an insider data breach can be as much as 20% of a company’s annual revenue. The impact is real, and it’s time to address it.