These stunning rugs were created from the colorful artwork of Ghanaian teenagers

That’s what Alex Proba—a multidisciplinary artist known for her distinctive use of layered, abstract shapes—did for her latest rug collection. After decades of designing home goods for her own store and creating art for companies like Google, Louis Vuitton, and Rag & Bone, Proba decided to give young women from Ghana the reins to her practice. She introduced them to the principles of color and shape, then encouraged them to come up with their own paintings. These images were transformed into rugs, which are now available for sale on Proba’s store, with all the proceeds going back to the creators’ school.

Proba, who is German and works from a studio in Portland, Oregon, had already been working with young people in the U.S. In 2019, she launched Little Proba, a project designed to introduce children in Portland and New York to the process of making the kind of colorful, cutout paper collages that have been the hallmark of her work. The resulting artwork was also made into rugs, whose proceeds went to Save the Children and the Young Center for Children’s Immigrant Rights, garnering praise in the press. They ended up selling well in the midst of the pandemic, when people were sprucing things up with cheerful home decor.

Proba says that in her own work, she draws by hand, then digitizes the images so she can change the colors and move shapes around. But this can result in second-guessing and overthinking each piece of the artwork. “I was fascinated by what happens when you set children free to pursue a design project like this one,” she says. “They create on instinct, and their work ends up being far more exciting. It’s a far more authentic form of self-expression.”