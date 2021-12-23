8 best pieces of career advice from TikTok in 2021

For Gen Z, TikTok is the go-to destination for all things entertainment. Beyond the pranks, choreographed dances, and weekly trends, however, people are finding nuggets of gold: real life advice. For those jumping into the professional world, TikTok can be a great resource with interesting perspectives and unique tips that you probably won’t hear from your typical career advisor.

Instead of thinking of your supervisor as an authoritative boss, @swangxswang recommends reframing your perspective and viewing them as your career coach. If you think of a manager as only a boss who hands out assignments and judges your performance, you miss the opportunity to build a relationship with them and learn from their years of experience on the job. 7. Be cognizant of people trying to put extra work on your plate #careertiktok #careerplanning #careercoaching♬ original sound – Emily @emilybrucesky Early career tip! #careeradvice It can be intimidating to say “no” early on in your career. @emilybrucesky reminds viewers that it’s okay to ask your manager for help prioritizing the asks of other coworkers and setting boundaries when taking on new projects. The career coach warns that some people will try to take advantage of new workers and that it is important to recognize this early on and learn how to say “no” when you have too much on your plate.

