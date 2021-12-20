The one thing missing from your sales prospecting toolkit? Video

You are a master of the cold call. The king or queen of social media. You drew the map of the modern buyers’ journey. You’ve got inbound and outbound sales cadences down pat. Omnichannel? You have conquered all of the channels.

What could you possibly be missing? Well, if you’re not using personalized video content in your sales cadence, you could be missing out on a lot. You know you have to differentiate yourself from the pack. So how do you do that when everyone is sending emails, leaving voice messages, and even texting their buyers and prospects? To really stand out, consider adding video to the mix.

Here are a few ideas: • Send hyper-personalized video messages on LinkedIn or your other social media platforms. • Pop a video into a text message.

• Use one of the many excellent tools out there to share a video message via email. Hate the webcam? I get it. Most of our clients did too—before working with us. We’ve helped thousands of salespeople through our Video Sales Mastery program. But let’s face it, you’ve probably attended more video meetings in the past two years than in your whole career previously. And what are Zoom (or Microsoft Teams or Skype) meetings? They’re just synchronous video meetings via webcam.

THE BENEFITS OF SALES VIDEOS When you think about it, shooting a quick video to a client can actually be easier. It’s asynchronous (meaning you shoot a video and send it to a prospect to watch later), and that means if you mess up, you can just delete it and start over. And depending on how fancy you want to get, you can enhance the video with features like call-outs, captions, stickers, and other cool things to grab your audience’s attention. Why is video so engaging? Because people can get a much better sense of who you are. Most engagement over the past two years has been virtual, and much of it has been in text form (emails, text messages, etc.). Video stands out because it allows people to see you, to hear you, and to tune in to your personality and your expertise. Whether you are sending a cold prospecting video to a potential lead, following up with a new connection on LinkedIn, or even sending a video out-of-office message (if you are actually leaving the office), video can take your prospecting cadence to the next level.

You really don’t need any fancy tools or equipment either. In most cases, the camera and microphone on your smartphone are all you need to create a video to send on multiple channels. But if you want to take it to the next level, you might consider some video-creation platforms with built-in tools like teleprompters, sales pages, or video-enhancing features like captioning, GIFs, and stickers. BEST PRACTICES FOR CREATING VIDEOS If you are new to shooting asynchronous videos for your buyers and audience, then consider creating different scripts for your videos. Many video platforms have built-in teleprompters. But even if they don’t, you can use a word processor or note-taking app to write your scripts, or at least jot down some bulleted talking points to keep you on track.

Here are some additional best practices: • Keep your videos under a minute in length. • Practice, practice, practice—this will help you get rid of all the “ums” and awkward silences.

• Position yourself off-center at the start of your video so the play button doesn’t land squarely on your nose. • Use hand gestures and voice modulation to hold your audience’s attention. • Be a little dramatic. Video tends to dull the personality, so you need to turn it up just a bit.

• Slow down—I’ve noticed that most people talk way too fast in their videos. • Focus on your buyer/prospect and their needs/wants. Avoid spending the whole video talking about yourself or your product. • End with a clear call to action encouraging them to call you, book time with you, read the attached resource, etc.

Very few people love doing video right out of the gate. But with practice, you can get comfortable with it. And once you start getting better engagement, you might just learn to love it. Viveka Von Rosen is Co-Founder and Chief Visibility Officer of Vengreso.com. Helping B2B Sales Leaders and Teams Prospect Better and Sell More.