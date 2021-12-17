When will children under age 5 be able to get the COVID vaccine?

The omicron variant and the winter wave of COVID-19 have people wondering about those who are unvaccinated—and not by choice.

They are children under age 5.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced today that they are going to test adding a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to the protocol for children ages 2 to 4, because two doses failed to cause an adequate immune response. Two doses were adequate for kids ages 6 to 24 months, though.

If the three-dose study works, the companies say they’ll send the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of their application for an emergency use authorization in the first half of 2022. That’s a delayed timeline compared to a more optimistic estimate earlier in December from Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who told NBC News that data might be available by the end of this year.