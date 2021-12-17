What you can learn from unparalleled customer service

Let’s start by defining what I mean by “unparalleled:” In this sense, it means that you support your customers or partners in numerous ways.

My company has many competitors that offer similar services, so in our case, we had to bring something to the market that no one else was. To do that, we built a customer service team to support our partners, which was unheard of in our sector. We discovered that new business owners need a lot of help. Think about any startup or new entrepreneur. They have a question list as grandiose as their ambitions—and we all know how ambitious entrepreneurs are. So it only made sense to build an entire team with various support roles that would enable our partners in every which way. These roles include a dedicated account manager who acts as the main point of contact to ensure successful client campaigns and answer any questions about software or technology. There’s also a coach to help make sure each partner is able to scale their business. After all, that’s why most entrepreneurs get into the agency space. A success manager also helps our partners with branding tactics and the like.

I don’t say all this to brag about our customer experience—or sell anything for that matter. Instead, I want to help you determine the roles you’ll need to hire for or train for so that your customers feel they are supported on all ends. CUSTOMERS WANT REASSURANCE If you’re in B2B, you know what it’s like to serve other businesses. Within the white-label digital marketing space, you’re not just serving new businesses, you’re often also serving new business owners. While the rewards can be uncapped, starting a new business has many risks. If you don’t have the team or support system around you, it can be even more challenging. The opportunity to grow a scalable business without working 40+ hours a week is unprecedented within the digital marketing space. Yet there’s lots of competition and angst as the industry moves at the speed of light. Customers want to know their business strategy is moving along according to plan and their solutions will help their customers. Reassure them that your solutions aren’t going anywhere and that the need they fulfill will continue to grow.

CUSTOMERS WANT TO GIVE FEEDBACK AND PARTICIPATE IN NEW STRATEGIES Customer service should play two roles. It should make sure any issues that come up are promptly solved. And, it should gather feedback from customers so you can implement new strategies or features they want. Because there is always new software and solutions being developed in digital marketing, we can constantly take the feedback from customers and decide which new services to implement. Ask customers what they need in every meeting. They’ll be sure to tell you. CUSTOMERS WANT ACCOUNTABILITY As mentioned above, entrepreneurship can be an emotional rollercoaster. Having a team behind you can be a huge positive differentiator.

In meetings, ask your customers about their 30-day, 90-day, and one-year plans. Then make a document or feature where goals can be shared. Customers will feel that you are on the same page with them about the direction of their business. For bonus points, help them create a plan that will get them to the goals and then check up on them periodically to make sure they are crossing things off their list. CUSTOMERS WANT TO KNOW YOU CARE At the end of the day, that’s exactly what customer service should be about: Gathering information from your customers to better understand their challenges, needs, and desires. Customer service has to be more than putting out fires and checking boxes. You should help your customers reach their goals by putting forth actions that will support them.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AS A VALUE PROPOSITION More and more customers are turning to service providers and products that come with great customer service. With the rise of platforms strictly dedicated to customer reviews, you can’t get away with offering anything less than spectacular service. It is our job as business owners to rise to the occasion. Reassurance, feedback, accountability, and caring are all things we can implement in our customer service protocols to ensure a thriving customer experience. Solomon is a sales and marketing guru who has built a number of successful companies over the last decade. Read more at Thimothy.com.