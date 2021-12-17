advertisement
  • 12:20 pm

Electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace makes its public market debut

The British electric-aircraft company went public via SPAC on the New York Stock Exchange.

[Image: courtesy of Vertical Aerospace]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read

Vertical Aerospace is ready for takeoff.

The British electric-aircraft company made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, trading under the ticker symbol EVTL.

Vertical merged with Broadstone Acquisition Corp., a $2.2 billion special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

In front of the New York Stock Exchange, from left to right, Jason Mudrick, Mudrick Capital, Derek Kerr, American Airlines, Stephen Fitzpatrick, Vertical Aerospace, Domhnal Slattery, Avolon and Kathy Cassidy, Board Director at Vertical Aerospace. [Image: courtesy of Vertical Aerospace]
The stock began trading when the market opened at 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday at $10.75 per share. By midday Friday, it was trading at around $12 a share.

“This listing is a landmark moment for Vertical Aerospace. We have global leaders in aviation as partners and a world-class team that can make zero emissions flight a reality for millions of people around the world,” Vertical CEO and founder Stephen Fitzpatrick said in a written statement.

Vertical, whose investors include investors include Avolon, American Airlines, Honeywell, Microsoft’s M12, and Rolls-Royce, says it has conditional pre-orders for up to 1,350 for its electric vertical take-off and landing aircrafts, better known in the industry as eVOTLs, from companies, like American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Iberojet.

In August, flying taxi company Joby, headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, started trading on the NYSE, also through a SPAC.

