Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:

Vaccination status and transmissibility

Researchers interviewed 111 out of 117 attendees. Among those who participated in the interviews, the median age was 38, 43% were women, and 89% had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

Of the participants, 66 had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 had probable cases. Most of the infected were fully vaccinated; however, none of the attendees reported having a booster shot. They also had negative tests taken within one to two days of the event.

“The total attack rate for the Omicron variant was 74%,” according to the study, consistent with other research showing that omicron is likely more transmissible that earlier variants and that vaccines are less effective in preventing its spread.