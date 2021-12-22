State efforts to curb porch theft has another potential victim: delivery workers

The holidays are here and presents are arriving at doorsteps. But for delivery drivers in some states, the season is anything but festive as missing packages could have serious repercussions for them. As researchers at Data & Society conducting ongoing research on delivery drivers, we have found that they are often implicated when a package is missing or stolen.

Legislation passed in other states also adopts or expands harsher punishment for petty theft. Texas, Michigan, Utah, and Oklahoma have all passed legislation increasing penalties for porch theft, though the laws vary in severity and scope. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law with a three-strikes logic, where harsher punishments are imposed on those who steal repeatedly. Specifically, repeat convictions elevate the severity of the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony. The questions we have to ask are: How much of a problem is porch theft? And is the human cost that a felony can carry worth that shipment?

Through interviews with 17 delivery drivers on various delivery platforms including Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Instacart, Shipt, and DoorDash as part of a project on worker surveillance, we found that fear of being blamed for stolen or lost packages is universal. Drivers believe that, if a customer accuses them of stealing, the company will take the customer’s word over their own. As one Amazon Flex driver told us, “No matter what, it’s the driver’s fault. That’s Amazon’s philosophy, it’s the driver’s fault [and] the driver will get in trouble for it.” This concern is not unfounded as retail companies have long treated employees with almost presumptive suspicion of theft, to the extent that they maintain a database of workers who have been suspected (but not convicted) of theft. This database is a permanent record that follows workers and can lock them out of future employment. Working solo, without set routes (in which they could establish relationships with customers) delivery drivers are on their own. Additionally, drivers classified as independent contractors have little to no support from a company when it comes to investigating and disputing a claim.

This doesn’t even get to the question of whether law enforcement should be investing more of their limited time and resources into investigating package theft. Perhaps this issue should be taken up by the prosperous companies and retailers who have moved into the business of order fulfillment. Regardless, we have collectively increased our dependence on convenient delivery, we need to ask why stealing from the doorstep should be treated so differently from regular theft, and we need to weigh the consequences of this harsh approach and other potential solutions. This trend will continue into 2022. In January, the Kentucky General Assembly will consider a bill to criminalize package theft from all carriers as a Class D felony. Though we want to protect our goods, we mustn’t resort to ineffective and overly harsh penalties, the consequences of which could fall on an already precarious workforce. Even if such policies are meant to function as a deterrent, there will be real consequences. Longterm, this type of legislation will expand our reliance on mass surveillance, policing, and criminalization with dubious benefits. *Proposed or passed legislation increasing penalties for package theft

