How to use voice assistants to be your most productive self

Most people try their voice assistant for a few simple tasks—asking Siri the weather, or Google a random factoid—but don’t dive much deeper. Maybe it seems too complicated, you’re worried about privacy, or you just feel weird talking to yourself.

This is where I was a few years ago. But during the pandemic, with more time at home, I started to use voice for more tasks. I found it helpful ergonomically—voice gave my eyes, fingers, back, and neck a break from straining over my computer while working from home. It also saved me time with my to-do list while on the road, even helping my wife and I keep our son, and ourselves, entertained. Whether you drive a lot, have your hands full caring for a child, need a break from hunching over your computer, or just love the sound of your voice, we’ve put together a one-stop guide on integrating voice assistants in your life, with suggestions from me and other Doisters on how to save time, get productive, and have fun using them. With a bit of upfront investment to onboard yourself, you’ll save a ton of time in the long run. Start with the first section if you’re totally new to voice, or skip directly to our suggestions if you’re already intermediate. If you’re new(ish) to voice The three major voice assistants from Amazon, Apple, and Google broadly work the same way. They’re each powered by AI to enable you to say commands that your smart device carries out, such as looking up directions or searching online. The three assistants also work with an array of smart devices and appliances, meaning you can use them for everything from turning on the lights to vacuuming. Here’s a run-down with plenty of examples.

Amazon’s Alexa Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa is available on the Echo and other Amazon smart speakers. Although Amazon doesn’t make smartphones, you can use Alexa on Android phones and iPhones. Workflows: In addition to having most of the standard voice activations (giving the weather, playing music, reading the news), you can expand Alexa’s capabilities by adding “skills” which are basically like apps that enable you to perform a task (like ordering food, meditating, or controlling smart home devices). Smart devices: Alexa hooks up to an array of smart devices, including lighting, home security, and even automatic pet feeders.

Apple’s Siri on iOS Siri is Apple’s voice assistant and is available on iPhones, iPads, or Homepod speakers through the iOS operating system. Workflows : To create workflows for tasks, such as turning on lights or adding new events to your calendar, you’ll use the shortcuts function. You can get to shortcuts through several avenues: an app on your phone, your home screen, a widget, the Apple watch, another app’s share function, or by calling up Siri.

Workflows : Google workflows are known as routines and you can create them by opening Assistant settings and tapping Routines, or saying "Hey, Google, open routine settings." It lets you combine activities. For example, when you say "I'm home," it could turn on the lights and increase the thermostat.

Smart devices: For smart devices compatible with Google, check out the Google Nest store. Voice assistants and privacy One of the leading concerns about voice assistants is privacy, and it's something we suggest you research to figure out your comfort level. You can learn more about privacy protections and how to protect your privacy when using voice technology from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or the European Union.

Work Voice assistant is ideal for getting your work space ready at the beginning of the day and giving yourself, and your hunched over back and strained eyes, a break from your screen. Set a vibe for your office Create the right mood for your workspace by using voice to set your optimal lighting and create an atmosphere of calm with your favorite music. All three assistants can be set up to control voice-enabled lighting and speakers—like a command to turn on a “focus” playlist with tunes that help you feel calm and centered. Doist product designer Alex Muench turns on his Philips Hue lights, which are enabled through Siri and HomeKit, with his HomePod minis, iPhone or Watch. When he tells Siri to turn on “work lights,” his lights get to a brightness level that helps him focus. Talk instead of type If your hands are exhausted from typing, turn to your voice assistant as a transcription service. Fadeke, senior content marketing manager at Doist, says talking out the outline or first draft of a blog post helps her get it on the page quicker and stay in a creative zone. Google Assistant is particularly good for transcribing. (Or try voice recognition software programs, like Dragon, which is compatible with Mac or PC).

Do research Giving your brain a rest from the screen helps prevent context switching and improves creativity. Just Ask Google or one of other voice assistants to call up a Wikipedia page, news articles, or other content, and it will read the page aloud for you. Keep track of your to-dos Use voice to keep up with your task list throughout the day. When an idea strikes me at random, and I’m not near my phone, I can ask my home speakers to add them to Todoist, which works with Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. Once you’ve integrated Todoist with your assistant, each voice assistant has a slightly different lingo you use to make commands:

Google : Say “OK Google, let me talk to Todoist”

: Say “OK Google, let me talk to Todoist” Siri : End your command with “in Todoist,” for example: “Add [task name] in Todoist.”

: End your command with “in Todoist,” for example: “Add [task name] in Todoist.” Alexa: Refer to “my to-do list.” For example, “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?” Here are a few helpful commands: Add a task to a project: Siri : Say “Add [task name] to my [project name] list in Todoist.” Google : Say “Add [task name] to #[name of project].” (Say “hashtag” out loud for the # symbol). Alexa : Say “Alexa, add [task name] coffee to my [project] list.”

Read out or view your task list: Siri: “Show me all the tasks for today in Todoist.” Google: “OK Google, Ask Todoist what’s due today.” Alexa: “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?”

Add extra details to your task like priorities, dates, and labels (not available on Alexa). Siri : “Add [task name] [due date and time] in Todoist.” Google : “Add [task name] [priority level-p1, p2, p3, or p4] @[label].”

Add a shortcuts for tasks you do frequently (iOS) After you activate Todoist with Shortcuts on Siri, you can use it to add shortcuts like “New blog post” to add tasks to a “Work” project that includes research, write first draft, send to editor, publish, etc.

Keep a schedule Use voice to help you update your schedule while you’re on-the-go, remind yourself of meetings, and keep track of your calendar throughout the day. Add meetings and events

When you need to add an event on the go, just tell your voice assistant to put it on your calendar. For instance, on Google, say “Add [event name] to my calendar,” “Schedule [event] for me on Saturday at 8 PM,” “Add [event] called my birthday dinner.” You can also add these as tasks in Todoist. Check what’s coming up on your calendar Feel like a CEO and say “Hey Siri, what’s on my calendar today?” Or ask about a date further in the future, like “List all events for October 1st or “What’s on my calendar for Friday?”

Remind yourself of upcoming events Use Google to remind yourself of an event by saying “Hey Google, set a reminder. Remind me to join the all hands meeting tomorrow at 10 am.” Pomodoro technique If you use the Pomodoro technique to work in spurts of 25 minute periods with 5-minute breaks, Check out “Tomato Helper” on Alexa or tell Google, Siri, or Alexa to set a timer.

Errands and travel When you’re running around doing errands, voice saves you from having to put down your shopping bags or pullover in your car to search for directions. Getting around town Whether you’re driving or on foot, keep your eyes on where you’re going instead of on your phone. Use voice to: get directions or traffic reports find nearby restaurants, cafes, gyms, etc. (“Hey Siri, Open Yelp”)

make a call or read and reply to text hands-free

read and respond to emails on the go

find parking, in the case of Alexa, using Parkwhiz Doist Android developer Olga, who says driving is one of her favorite uses for voice assistant, switches radio stations on Spotify or skips to the next song.

Shopping Review errands while you’re on your way to the store, by listening to your list while walking, taking public transport, biking, or driving. For example, “Hey Google, what’s in my shopping list today?” You can also go through your Todoist shopping list, by telling your voice assistant to read it. If you weren’t able to get to every errand you needed to, you can set a new date and priority level for the task. And if you have a regular shopping task you do, such as creating a grocery list, you can set it up on Todoist with Siri using Shortcuts.

Traveling Voice is ideal for traveling, where there are a lot of little logistics to keep track of along the way. Here are a few ways to use it: Keep track of your flight schedule and delays by asking “What time is my upcoming flight?” or “Is my flight on time?” Convert currency between a country you’re visiting and your home currency. (e.g. “Convert AUD to USD”).

Find your luggage: Avoid lost luggage by equipping your bag with a bluetooth tracker and ask Siri to find your bag.

Make restaurant reservations: In the U.S. you can use Google Assistant to make restaurant reservations. All you have to do is tell Google to “Book a table for four at My Favorite Restaurant Saturday night,” and it will call up the restaurant with the request. News I love using voice at the start of the day to get news, sports scores, the weather, and stock updates while I’m running errands, cooking or just enjoying my morning coffee. Current events Take a break from doom scrolling and have the day’s headlines or your favorite news station read to you on voice. For example, on Alexa, you can say “Play the news,” or “Play news from ESPN.”

