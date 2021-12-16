Fired McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook pays back $105 million to the burger giant

The money is in settlement of a lawsuit that the fast-food titan had brought against its ex-chief over what it calls “his misconduct, lies, and efforts to impede investigations into his actions.”

Easterbrook has also apologized. He was fired in 2019 for having a relationship with an employee, violating company policy. He’s said that it happened only once, but McDonald’s learned that that wasn’t true and filed a lawsuit against him.

“McDonald’s and its board of directors value doing the right thing and putting customers and people first,” Easterbrook said in a written statement. “During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company. I apologize to my former coworkers, the Board, and the company’s franchisees and suppliers for doing so.”