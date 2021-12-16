TikTok is changing its algorithm to help you avoid doomscrolling harmful videos all day

TikTok will retool its algorithm to avoid harmful streams of negative or problematic content, the company said Thursday , presumably in an effort to combat surges of criticism over social media’s damaging effects on young users’ psyches.

According to TikTok, the video-sharing platform’s “For You” feed, which offers an endless flow of fresh content curated by algorithmic recommendations, was already designed to avoid repetitive patterns at the risk of boring users—for example, by ensuring that it doesn’t display multiple videos in a row from the same creator account. However, TikTok is now stepping it up by training the algorithm to recognize and break up patterns of content with the same negative themes, such as “extreme dieting or fitness” or “sadness,” the company wrote in a blog post. By doing so, it hopes to “protect against viewing too much of a content category that may be fine as a single video but problematic if viewed in clusters.”

“We’re also working to recognize if our system may inadvertently be recommending only very limited types of content that, though not violative of our policies, could have a negative effect if that’s the majority of what someone watches, such as content about loneliness or weight loss,” it added. “This work is being informed by ongoing conversations with experts across medicine, clinical psychology, and AI ethics.”

Currently, the company’s algorithm incorporates metrics like how long a user lingers over a piece of content to inform recommendations—which, as you might imagine, could cause users to spiral down the rabbit hole at the steep cost of their mental health.