Destination transformation: A playbook for companies to redefine what’s possible

Description

Over the past 18 months, there has been a massive acceleration in the adoption of digital technologies across all business sectors. This transformation is completely disrupting the strategic planning for business leaders. With their customers’ expectations quickly shifting, senior executives can no longer take a “wait and see” attitude toward burgeoning technologies and business models such as AI and connected ecosystems to deliver value to end-users. In this insightful panel discussion, Fast Company hosts top business leaders to share how companies, including leaders in the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, are successfully prioritizing investments in digital transformations, are achieving meaningful ROI, and the innovations that will break through in 2022.