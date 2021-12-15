How entrepreneurs are using creative ideas and tech to grow in 2022

creative technology
Innovation Festival 360
meta

Description

American businesses are rebounding and there are a lot of optimistic signals for small business owners as we head into 2022. Innovation is at the heart of this rebound as new, creative ideas and technologies are connecting with customers whether it’s in-store, online or beyond. In this engaging panel discussion, Fast Company and Meta will convene a diverse group of leading business owners to share their inspiring stories of solving business challenges and offer their insights on how to connect with customers in new and dynamic ways.

Speakers

Carolyn Coyne
Carolyn Coyne
Director, Small Business and Programs,
Meta
Dawn LaFontaine
Dawn LaFontaine
Founder,
Cat in the Box
Renee Ventrice
Renee Ventrice
Co-Owner,
Cork and Keg Tours
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life