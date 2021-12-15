Out-of-stock anxiety and shipping delays won’t stop people from last-minute shopping this year

If you look at a calendar and think, “Aw, it’s not even Christmas week yet. I’ve got plenty of time to shop,” you’re not alone.

A new RetailMeNot survey finds that 74% of consumers plan to do some last-minute shopping this year and 57% expect to do exactly that when it comes to buying gift cards.

During the busiest shopping time of the year—and during a year when supply-chain issues have plagued global retail—this might not be the smartest way to go about filling those wrapping-paper- and ribbon-bedecked boxes.

Perhaps that’s what’s informing shoppers’ willingness to compromise. The poll reveals that 68% say they have flexible shopping lists and 46% report they’ll be willing to buy things they hadn’t planned to if they can’t find what they’d hoped to purchase. Plus, 34% plan to try new brands and retailers as they scout.