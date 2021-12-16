Generating actionable insights from customer satisfaction surveys

Customers now have incredible power. They are the ones truly in the driver’s seat when it comes to making brand decisions and deciding where companies ultimately go. The reality within this shift, however, is that you have to make an intentional effort to hear what your customers prefer and need. Customer satisfaction surveys can be a highly effective tool for this purpose and can generate actionable insights if you approach them the proper way.

1. FIGURE OUT WHAT THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY REALLY LOOKS LIKE

All types of surveys can be helpful or relevant. Even so, if you survey customers at just one point in their journey, then you’re not getting a full picture of their experience. They might feel or think very differently or want very different things at other moments in the journey. So to really generate ideas about what to do, be sure to survey customers and analyze your results at every point. This will give you a higher-level, big-picture view of what their journey is like. This way, you see how everything connects and have context for what they tell you.

2. IDENTIFY THE KEY MOMENTS IN THE JOURNEY THAT NEED ATTENTION

Once you’ve mapped the customer journey more broadly, drill down into specific touchpoints. Start looking at the frequency of the interaction and the influence it has on everything else. For example, if you see that scores are low in a given experience but it only influences 5% of customers, it might not be a huge problem or require more work. If you have low scores in an experience that 80% of your customers go through, however, that could be devastating. That’s the touchpoint where deploying an additional questionnaire is likely to be beneficial. So try to resolve whatever you can, but fine-tune where you issue questionnaires based on your data, and assign priority to the points that are really going to influence the business.

3. GET YOUR FEEDBACK

This is the point where you collect more information on your key moments. You can use a variety of surveys for this depending on the circumstances, but stay out of the weeds and only ask questions that are relevant to the answers you’re trying to get. Make the surveys as easy to complete and submit as possible so your response rate is higher as well.