advertisement
advertisement
  • 9:00 am

These jobs have the fastest wage growth in 2021, according to Payscale

If you’re an employee on the market looking for a role in human resources or sales, you’re in luck.

These jobs have the fastest wage growth in 2021, according to Payscale
[Source Images: iStock/Getty; Scott Webb/Pexels]
By Diana Shi1 minute Read

The hot job market—characterized by shortages in talent and supplies, hiring managers struggling to fill roles, and worker resignations—has created exciting opportunities for new employees. But which industries are showing the most promise?

advertisement
advertisement

Payscale, the software company that offers employee salary surveys, has released its annual list of what it calls the “hottest” jobs, drawing on crowdsourced data from its millions of employee-created profiles. For this year’s list, the company reviewed 865,000 salary profiles of U.S. workers between October 2020 and October 2021.

The company broke down its characterization of the most-coveted roles by three rankings: “Profile growth for job seekers” (industries targeted by Payscale users who joined the platform specifically to look for a job), “overall profile growth” (industries that garnered the most interest around compensation across all Payscale’s job-seeker profiles), and “fastest wage growth.” Below are some of the top jobs of 2021 in each category:

Jobs with the highest interest by new job seekers:

advertisement
  • Beauty consultant
  • Senior data engineer
  • Senior recruiter
  • Recruiting coordinator
  • Retail sales associate

Jobs with the highest interest by overall profiles:

  • Manager of customer success team
  • Team leader of sales, retail
  • Diversity manager
  • Sales advisor
  • Email marketing specialist

Jobs with the fastest wage growth according to Payscale survey respondents:

  • Media director
  • Bartender
  • Chief engineer
  • Director of e-commerce
  • Insurance broker

Read Payscale’s complete “hottest jobs report” for 2021, here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Diana is an assistant editor for Fast Company's Work Life section. Previously, she was an editor at Vice and an editorial assistant at Entrepreneur

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life