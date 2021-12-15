These jobs have the fastest wage growth in 2021, according to Payscale

The hot job market—characterized by shortages in talent and supplies, hiring managers struggling to fill roles, and worker resignations —has created exciting opportunities for new employees. But which industries are showing the most promise?

Payscale, the software company that offers employee salary surveys, has released its annual list of what it calls the “hottest” jobs, drawing on crowdsourced data from its millions of employee-created profiles. For this year’s list, the company reviewed 865,000 salary profiles of U.S. workers between October 2020 and October 2021.

The company broke down its characterization of the most-coveted roles by three rankings: “Profile growth for job seekers” (industries targeted by Payscale users who joined the platform specifically to look for a job), “overall profile growth” (industries that garnered the most interest around compensation across all Payscale’s job-seeker profiles), and “fastest wage growth.” Below are some of the top jobs of 2021 in each category:

Jobs with the highest interest by new job seekers: