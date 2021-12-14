Take the controls: How CIOs can become digital transformation pilots

Description

For many organizations, COVID-19 accelerated the pace of digital transformation. But for some CIOs and technology leaders, their roles haven’t evolved to keep up. Once focused on running IT operations, many of today’s CIOs can be described as “co-pilots” – they advise and support fellow leaders on how to shape and deliver transformation. To harness the full potential of digital technologies, CIOs must take the controls, reimagine enterprise architecture, and chart the course through business transformation. In this provocative session, three CIOs will share the secrets behind successfully taking the pilot’s seat.