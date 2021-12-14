Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill: Here’s the latest on Paxlovid

First, today’s announcement was significant. According to the drugmaker, its Phase 2/3 study found that taking its new oral antiviral treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when taken within three days of experiencing symptoms versus the placebo, and 88% within five days.

This doesn’t mean you can pick up Paxlovid at your local drug store just yet.

Pfizer said this morning that it has shared its study results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of its ongoing submission for what the industry calls emergency use authorization.

Paxlovid isn’t the only pill of this kind. In late November, an FDA advisory committee voted to recommend an emergency use authorization of Merck’s molnupiravir.