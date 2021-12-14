YouTube TV warns subscribers will lose these 18 channels if Disney doesn’t negotiate

YouTube TV subscribers could be in for a world of hurt if the company can’t come to a new agreement with the Walt Disney Company over the channels it owns, YouTube has warned in a blog post .

The issue has arisen because it’s time for Disney and YouTube to renew their contract, which sees YouTube TV pay Disney for the rights to offer its channels to subscribers, thus making a YouTube TV subscription more attractive to customers.

The problem for YouTube TV is that its current deal with Disney ends this Friday, December 17, and the two companies have not managed to agree to a new deal—in other words, Disney doesn’t think YouTube is paying it enough for its content.

In a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter), Disney said, “Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement. We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue to provide their YouTube TV customers with our live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family and general entertainment programming.”