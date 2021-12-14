Airtable’s valuation skyrockets tenfold in 3 years: Is an IPO next?

Back in November 2018, Fast Company reported how the workplace-collaboration platform had entered into unicorn territory with a $100 million funding round that gave it a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Today, Airtable is worth 10 times that amount, thanks to $735 million in new funding led by XN, along with Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Silver Lake. Funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also joined the round, according to Airtable.

The new funding gives the San Francisco-based company a “pre-money” valuation of $11 billion. That figure would bump it up significantly on the list of the world’s most valuable startups.