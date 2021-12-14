Why is dogecoin skyrocketing this morning? Elon Musk (of course)

It’s a good day to own dogecoin. The world’s most popular meme cryptocurrency is up over 30% this morning as of the time of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin is currently sitting at around $0.215 per coin. That’s up from just above $0.15 per coin yesterday.

So why is dogecoin skyrocketing? Elon Musk. The answer is always Elon Musk. Time’s questionable choice of Person of the Year tweeted that Tesla will make some merchandise that can be purchased by dogecoin and “see how it goes.” And with that tweet, dogecoin shot up.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Of course, given that Musk said dogecoin can be used for some Tesla “merch” it’s likely Musk does not mean people will soon be able to buy a Tesla with dogecoin – probably more like a Tesla t-shirt, or, knowing Musk, something more wacky.