Snapchat memories 2021: Here’s how to see your ‘year end’ story

This year is rapidly coming to a close, and that means one thing (for Snapchat users, anyway): Snapchat Year End Stories are back. As of today, Snapchat users can see their Year End Story, which will show their most memorable snaps from throughout the year, organized by category. These categories may range in everything from locations you’ve visited to the pets you’ve snapped.

How do I get my Snapchat Year End Story?

Your Year End Story will be available in the Snapchat app starting today, Tuesday, December 14. You can find your Year End Story in the Memories section of the Snapchat app. Of course, you can choose to just view your Year End Story privately, but you can also post it for all your followers to see or you can just send it to select Snapchat users.

But as always with Snapchat Year End Stories, know that they will only be available for a limited time, so check yours out right away.