Utrecht wants to be the first city to use its electric car fleet as a giant battery

On a sprawling sunroof over a parking lot next to an office building in the Dutch city of Utrecht, there are now more than 2,000 solar panels. Underneath, there are 250 “bidirectional” chargers for electric cars, so that in the future, cars parked in the lot can help store that solar power for the grid.

The city aims to be the first in the world to be fully bidirectional, using electric car batteries to help solve one of the challenges of renewable energy: Solar and wind power aren’t always available, and building large batteries for storage is still expensive. As more people shift to EVs, the cars can double as grid infrastructure.

“We basically see two mega trends: We’ve now seen enormous growth of renewable energy generation, and at the same time, an enormous growth of the number of electric cars coming to the market and being rolled out,” says Robin Berg, the director of We Drive Solar, the organization building and managing new network of bidirectional chargers. “So for the energy transition to go well, and to be effective without a huge investment by grid operators and other storage facilities, really the way forward is to combine those two trends. And to basically enable the batteries and cars to be a buffer for renewable energy to balance the system.”

In the parking lot, which belongs to the insurance company a.s.r., the solar panels will send electricity both to the office building and to the cars when the sun is shining. When it’s dark, the cars’ batteries reverse, sending energy to the building, so the office can keep running on solar, while using software to manage the energy demand. (The insurance company helped fund the installation, and partners like the nearby University of Twente are helping test the performance of the system.) The approach takes pressure off the broader electric grid. “We really see this as a whole grid-based solution, where you have cars in different locations providing local flexibility, but also flexibility to the whole grid,” he says. “So you get a very smart system overall.”