Passports, IRS calls, SS benefits, and other government chores that might get modernized soon

Sure, the pandemic has saved millions of Americans a huge amount of commuting time, but that doesn’t mean they want to spend those extra hours doing government-related chores.

If President Joe Biden has his way, they’ll be able to do many more of those tasks online.

The president is scheduled on Monday to sign an executive order titled “Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government,” which has identified 35 “high-impact service providers” in a variety of agencies, including the departments of Commerce, Agriculture, and Labor; the Social Security Administration; and the Office of Personnel Management.

The order is aimed at reducing the pain points for Americans seeking government services, directing agency leaders to modernize infrastructure and reduce bureaucracy. “We have to prove democracy still works, that our government still works and can deliver for our people,” Biden said in a written statement.