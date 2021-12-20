12 mobile marketing trends experts are eyeing for 2022

For many consumers, smartphones and tablets have become the go-to platforms for online browsing and shopping. The smartphone revolution of the last decade has also prompted marketers around the globe to begin rethinking their digital strategies.

To succeed in the modern market, companies need to think about mobile-first campaigns that reach consumers where they are. To help you do this, 12 Fast Company Executive Board members share their predictions for the biggest mobile marketing trends to look out for in the first half of 2022, and how to take advantage of these up-and-coming strategies. 1. SHOPPABLE LINKS Mobile commerce, while not new, saw a boom during the pandemic. Today more social platforms are implementing shoppable links on their content and influencers and brands alike are capitalizing on this to meet viewers where they are at, on social media. Mobile commerce growth is still exploding and experts predict that time spent in shopping apps will continue to increase. – Mike Scanlan, CoinMover 2. VISUAL SEARCH I think visual search is about to grow exponentially. The ability to be on the street in New York, see someone wearing an amazing outfit, take their picture with a mobile device and then use the AI-powered image recognition ability of platforms like Syte to recognize each item of clothing in the ensemble and return links to buy each piece—that’s the future! – Barry Fiske, LiveArea, a Merkle Company

3. INCREASED APP USE IN-STORE I expect mobile devices to be used frequently in 2022 for shopping and returns in stores. We’re calling this holiday season the “hybrid holiday” because many consumers still love the in-store experience but others prefer to shop more conveniently online. I anticipate that trend will continue with returns, gift card redemption, and more using mobile devices while in-store. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign 4. REAL-TIME ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY Real-time engagement technology (e.g., live stream and two-way live) adoption skyrocketed during COVID and now is a channel that many have integrated into their lives as a way of interacting with both e-commerce and service brands from the convenience of their homes. – Amaya Weddle, bande 5. BUMP OFFERS The increase of bump-offers via pop-ups on websites that tie directly to SMS marketing platforms. Many of the main email marketing platforms (e.g., Klaviyo) are offering bridge programs from their email platforms to SMS platforms. I see this growing drastically in the direct-to-consumer marketplace and beyond as they are highly effective and hyper-relevant. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency

6. TIKTOK The year 2022 will continue to be dominated by the platform, TikTok. Not only is it one of the fastest-growing and most downloaded apps, but TikTok is also one of the highest-ranked platforms when it comes to consumer spending. Brands looking to engage consumers via mobile will need to focus heavily on TikTok. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 7. COLOR DISRUPTION Large blocks of color disruption will get someone to stop scrolling. Less is more, so keep your content tight and make every word count. – Meagan Bowman, STOPWATCH 8. REMOVING FRICTION Mobile devices are continuing to remove friction between consumers and their purchases. I expect this will exponentially increase. For our students, we implement this mindset as well. In what ways can we remove the friction between our students (i.e., consumers) and the product we want to serve them, with a focus on the ones that are good for them (e.g., education)? – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training

9. AUGMENTED REALITY SHOPPING Augmented reality shopping is something that I’ve noticed much more of this past year. If you’re shopping for a product for your home, many e-commerce apps now allow you to view the product in your home. That is a great way for consumers to visualize how the product will actually look in their home, which is a game changer for people. Not only is this more convenient, but it’s also safer. – John Hall, Calendar 10. NATIVE ADVERTISING Native advertising is one mobile marketing trend you can expect to see dominate the first half of 2022. It’s a type of sponsored content where advertisers can post ads without disrupting the user experience. Native advertising integrates ads into the content of the app, website, or some other digital platform that the ad is on. Instead of popups, you have ads that look like normal content. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 11. SOCIAL AND VIDEO COMMERCE Social and video commerce will continue to grow as companies find unique ways to integrate live streaming or video with instant purchasing capabilities that are easy to consume via mobile media. – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB

12. AR AND VR EXPERIENCES There will be an increase in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. A perfect example is what happened to the rebranding of Facebook to Meta technology company. Clearly, Facebook’s leadership is promoting the AR and VR experience (not only for games purposes), especially that working remotely is a normal scenario. It will be a whole new ballgame to the industry. – Lane Kawaoka, SimplePassiveCashflow.com