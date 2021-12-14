What people actually want their office holiday party to look like this year

A few months ago, with COVID-19 rates falling, many companies were slowly returning to in-person parties, conferences, and team-building gatherings. But with the emergence of omicron (and reports of the variant making an early holiday party in Norway a superspreader event ) some businesses are again putting a temporary hold on in-person celebrations.

So where does that leave the traditional office holiday party this year? A few weeks ago we asked CEOs and other executives what they had planned. But we were also curious: What do employees actually want out of their company’s holiday party this year?

According to a survey of 400 businesses by legal organization and workplace consultancy, Seyfarth at Work, approximately 40% of companies will be holding holiday office parties this season. (The consultancy conducted a similar survey in 2020, when only 6% of companies said they would send invites for an in-person gathering.)

We asked Fast Company readers on LinkedIn and Twitter what they would prefer their company do to mark the holiday season. In both informal polls (which together gathered more than 5,000 responses), many respondents said they would prefer to receive gift cards, over showing up to an in-person event.