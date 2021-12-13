5 ways PR can help repair your company’s culture

“Culture” is a popular buzzword that can make or break a business’ trajectory for success. Businesses known for their enticing cultures are more likely to attract legions of quality applicants and retain satisfied team members. Those organizations that acquire reputations for toxic work environments are much more likely to have difficulty attracting candidates with the ability to take the company to the next level.

The workforce is a competitive space and businesses that want to bring aboard the best candidates need to provide an inviting work atmosphere where employees aren’t turned off or tempted to search for new and better opportunities. But creating a great company culture doesn’t happen in a day. A study by Glassdoor found that 77% of adults would consider company culture before applying at a company, with 56% of those surveyed saying that company culture is more important than salary when it comes to job satisfaction. BOOSTING YOUR COMPANY CULTURE TO ATTRACT TOP TALENT Here are five ways support from public relations experts can help promote a positive company culture:

1. Publicize company goals through internal and external messaging. Employees feel a sense of responsibility when they are included in conversations around organizational goals. An effective public relations agency working to advance your goals can help you prioritize both your internal and external messaging. The overall goal is to make sure your messaging is clear and understandable and disseminate in a way that is efficient, effective, and timely so employees always remain in the communications loop. 2. Revamp the company’s organizational hierarchy.

There are always opportunities to make employees feel included, no matter their position. A good public relations agency can carefully review an organization’s administrative hierarchy and determine if it makes sense or if it could benefit from revisions that would streamline the org chart and eliminate bureaucracy. 3. Conduct surveys to take the pulse of employee satisfaction and engagement. Surveys let employees know their voices are being heard. Employee satisfaction leads to higher retention rates, lower absenteeism, improved productivity, better customer service, and higher employee morale. In short, employees are more engaged, become better employees, and prevent companies from struggling to fill available positions.

Consider studies from Gallup and other resources that reinforce the value of positive company culture: • Engaged employees have 70% fewer on-the-job accidents; meanwhile, a company’s mission can make its workers feel more valued so they approach work with more thoughtfulness and detail. • Employee weaknesses and areas of discontent are often brought to light through surveys.

• Employee knowledge gaps are highlighted and can be addressed through training, with assessments of skill gaps playing a key role in helping develop talent. • Engaged employees are happier, experience increased job satisfaction, and are more likely to remain at the organization if they feel their employer is meeting their needs. 4. Promote positive company achievements and mitigate negative news.

Every company has positive and negative news, but how they share and react to it can be a key determinant in keeping team members happily engaged. A skilled PR agency can help companies find good stories and tell them in ways that garner positive publicity externally and internally as well. PR agencies can also help mitigate bad news by getting ahead of stories and ensuring the facts reach the media. Reputation rehabilitation experts, in particular, know how to control bad news online so that good news the organization wants promoted can rise to the top. 5. Provide an objective point of view. It’s easy for managers to develop false ideas about the type of company culture they have fostered. A PR firm is an unbiased third party that can assess your company culture fairly and without getting involved in office politics. It is often easier for an uninvolved party to point out weaknesses, instead of asking someone with skin in the game for assessments.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CAN PINPOINT NEEDED CHANGES If you engage a PR agency, ask the team for a strategic assessment of your company culture and find out if you need to make changes to attract top talent. Selecting an entity that is not connected with your business in any way will likely yield the most objective results, suggestions, and assessments to move your company forward. Evan Nierman is Founder and CEO of Red Banyan , an international crisis PR agency, and author of Amazon best seller Crisis Averted.