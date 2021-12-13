advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:43 am

How to help tornado victims in Kentucky and elsewhere: 10 things you can do right now

Donations are needed to fund relief efforts for those impacted by the tornados that ripped through six states.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

On late Friday and early Saturday, no fewer than fifty tornados ripped across six states with a health toll of at least 90 people. However, the worst-hit state was Kentucky, where 80 of those 90 confirmed deaths have taken place, reports The New York Times.

advertisement

Beyond the cost to human life, the tornados left a trail of destruction in their wake that obliterated more than 1,000 homes and shut off electricity and water to thousands. Commenting on the level of destruction, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said (via The Hill), “I don’t think we’ll have seen damage at this scale, ever.”

Relief and reconstruction efforts are expected to run well into 2022, but for those who want to help the tornado victims today, we’ve assembled a list of charities and that you can donate to to help fund relief efforts right now.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life