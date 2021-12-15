How to fix a dysfunctional executive team at a growing company

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I have a highly capable executive team, but members are struggling to implement Patrick Lencioni’s “First Team” concept. Specifically, my executives’ first instincts are to be frustrated with other departments rather than working together with their executive teammates to dig into problems, align on a plan, and then pull the levers to execute on it. I think it’s compounded by a COVID remote work culture, but I’m at a loss of what to do.