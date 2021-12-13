If Photoshop is overkill, this free new Adobe graphics tool is for you

Adobe has long dominated the market for professional graphics tools: Photoshop for editing images, Illustrator for drawing things like line art and logos, InDesign for laying out printed content, and the rest of its Creative Cloud suite of software for other tasks.

But while these programs can be remarkably powerful, they also can be intimidating to novice users who are simply looking to touch up a photo for the web, create a nice-looking image of text to share on social media, or make a flyer for an event. Those potential users can be torn between taking the time to study how Adobe’s software works, using lesser-known or more specialized apps including a wide range of mobile-editing software, or hiring a designer to create images for their small businesses or hobbies. And most of them probably aren’t eager to pay the price for a Creative Cloud subscription—up to $53 a month if you want the full suite.

To try to reach that market, Adobe is launching a new product it calls Creative Cloud Express, available in a browser-based version and as native apps for iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Windows. It includes plenty of present templates, fonts, and stock images to let people quickly create nice-looking content for their small businesses, personal social media, or any other purpose without needing to hire or become experts in design, says Scott Belsky, an executive vice president at Adobe and the chief product officer for Creative Cloud.

“This is the age where people take creative expression into their own hands,” he says.