How businesses can stand out this holiday shopping season

It seems the holiday shopping season starts earlier and earlier each year. And this year, the sense of urgency on both the seller’s side and the consumer’s side has increased. Supply chain issues are sparking concern about not just the availability of holiday gifts but also if they will be delivered in time. Rumors of decreased discounts mean consumers aren’t risking losing out on early sales. Meanwhile, more than half of consumers started their shopping the first week of October, some of them even earlier, and experts predict that holiday season sales will be up more than 10% over last year. It’s gearing up to be a holiday shopping season for the books.

As competition for consumer spend intensifies and loyalty decreases—more than a third of consumers turned to new brands during the pandemic—businesses can differentiate themselves by focusing on the customer experience. And to provide service that stands out, companies must first understand what their customers consider “exceptional” and then deliver. Here are four elements every business should deploy to provide customer experiences that meet and exceed today’s consumer expectations. PERSONALIZE, PERSONALIZE, PERSONALIZE Experiences tailored to individual customers are the key to unlocking customer loyalty and advocacy. Consumers expect companies to know who they are and what they like, and they reward those that do. A recent study from my company found that 80% of consumers who feel they have had a personalized experience would purchase additional or repeat items or recommend the company to their friends and family. Remembering a customer and providing them recommendations and supplementary content based on their past behaviors shows them they are valued beyond just the initial sale.

Personalization extends beyond how businesses market to their customers. It’s also service teams knowing who the customer is and why they are calling before their call is answered. It’s being able to anticipate or predict their needs, which helps them save time and improves their overall experience. UNIFY EXPERIENCES ACROSS THE BRAND When you interact with your customers, it’s important to remember that to them, it doesn’t matter if it’s the customer service team, or marketing department, or sales—they see you as one organization and expect you to interact with them in a way that is constant across the board. Unifying the customer experience can only be achieved by eliminating the silos that exist between customer touchpoints. This is a challenge that many are still struggling with: Unable or unwilling to orchestrate the experience across sales, marketing, and service, businesses cannot see a 360-degree view of a customer’s experience. That leads to inconsistent communication and often eroded consumer trust.

By connecting sales, service, and marketing with real-time customer insights, companies can create connected, empathetic experiences that deliver the right messaging, in the right place, at the right time—every time. DIVERSIFY OPTIONS While voice remains the most popular way consumers connect with companies, digital platforms like mobile apps, chatbots, and social media are growing in popularity. Companies like Disney and GM are even turning to smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home to expand their customer experience options. Our study found that forty-six percent of consumers who interacted with a business through a virtual home assistant said they were highly satisfied—the highest of any customer experience channel. By diversifying consumer options, they can connect in the way that is best suited for their needs. This can free up phone lines and make it easier for agents to quickly connect with consumers who have more complicated requests or need more hands-on interaction.

BECOME CUSTOMER-CENTRIC Consumer expectations have undergone a drastic change over the course of the past few years—yet not every organization has reevaluated how they are meeting that shift, and some have gotten stuck focusing on company-centric outcomes. Take, for example, the disconnect between consumers and businesses when it comes to solving customer issues. For customers, having their problem solved during the first interaction with a company is the most important thing. For businesses, it’s the third priority. This misalignment can be damaging to a brand, causing frustration when customers are forced to follow up multiple times to get what they need. Take the time to understand what customers want and become customer-centric to deliver the experiences that keep them coming back for more. We’re living in a time of disruption, where experiences are differentiators. Brands like Amazon and TikTok have broken the mold, providing seamless interactions and hyper-personalized content. While designing a great customer experience can be complex, focusing on truly understanding what your customers want and aligning your strategy to meet their expectations can simplify the process. To succeed this holiday season and beyond, lean into the customer experience and make it merry and bright all year long.

Joyce Kim is Chief Marketing Officer, Genesys