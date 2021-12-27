Was 2021 the tipping point for fossil fuel divestment?

What do Harvard University, the Ford Foundation, and French bank La Banque Postale have in common? In 2021, all announced that they would divest from fossil fuels.

The movement first appeared on U.S. college campuses in 2011, pioneered by students calling on their schools to remove fossil fuel investments from their endowments. Now a decade old, those involved in its efforts say 2021 has been a particular successful year, with more schools—along with pension funds, large philanthropies and others—divesting and moving the money into equitable climate solutions.

“This year was a turning point year in that really the divest-invest movement is winning. It has hit the mainstream,” says Heather Coleman, Environment Program Director with Wallace Global Fund, a foundation that donates to environmental group and supports divest-invest movement activists. The fund also worked with Stand.earth, C40 Cities, and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis on a report about divestment announcements in 2021.

There are now $39.2 trillion in assets under management, across 1,485 institutes, committed to be divested from fossil fuels, that report found—up from $52 billion across 181 institutions in 2014. That amount is larger than the U.S. GDP, which is around $20.9 trillion. And the rate of institutions making pledges to divest has grown, too; the first three years of the movement saw 181 public commitments, per the report, while the past three years have seen 485 new commitments.