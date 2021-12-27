These 7 culture wars dominated 2021 and will haunt the years ahead

It’s amazing, the all-you-can-eat buffet of things people are willing to perform rage about. Almost as amazing as what’s not on it.

Actual policy changes may or may not be the ultimate goal. For many culture warriors, it’s a victory just to be seen on the front lines, planting flags that express what you stand for. These were the culture wars that most controlled the conversation in 2021—and they aren’t going away anytime soon. The pandemic is overhyped The only thing people hate worse than dying a slow, gasping death is being told what to do—especially by people they hate. We’ll never know what percentage of vaccine-holdouts would have gotten on board had a reelected Trump gone all in on vaccine messaging. What we do know, however, is that many millions of people responded with vocal, boastful noncompliance with President Joe Biden’s efforts to stop the spread. Red state governors competed over who could be more avidly against mask and vaccine mandates, going so far as to bury studies proving their efficacy. Ornery elder guitar god Eric Clapton released songs about facial freedom, while country star Travis Tritt refused to play concerts at any venue requiring masks or vaccination cards. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj’s vaccine hesitancy earned her kudos from Tucker Carlson, whose seal of approval is crucial for any successful culture war. Airlines were full of disruptive, maskless passengers, and the airwaves were filled with ivermectin recommenders. When Big Bird stepped in to help explain vaccines to children, he was shouted down by the junior senator of the second largest state in the U.S.

Trans athletes are ruining high school sports When students weren’t being indoctrinated by the Marxist notion that America’s Got Structural Racism, they were learning that the easiest way to “cheat” at sports is to become trans. Or at least that was the message that several red-state lawmakers wished to send earlier this year. According to lawyer and trans-rights activist Chase Strangio, more anti-trans bills became law in just the first half of 2021 than in the previous 10 years combined. Several states enacted bans on trans students competing in athletics, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis signing his on June 1, the first day of Pride Month. (Between this and the COVID denialism, DeSantis really seemed like he was gunning to win at America’s Next Top Trump.) What are these lawmakers even ostensibly afraid of? These aren’t Vaudevillian strongmen in sundresses trying to sneak into women’s wrestling at the Olympics; they’re kids who just want to participate in school sports and possibly get scholarships. Between the stigmatization of trans athletes at schools and Dave Chappelle’s portrait of the trans community as humorless bullies, 2021 often felt like The Year of the TERF. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing sharp criticism after she posted an anti-transgender sign outside of her office, directly across the hall from another lawmaker who has a transgender child. https://t.co/QWMJlIhJZB — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2021 Let’s go, “Let’s go, Brandon” While some performed anxiety over how to directly address a trans person, many others found comfort in a way to address President Joe Biden indirectly. In early October, an NBC Sports reporter at a NASCAR rally misheard a large swath of the crowd chanting “Fuck Joe Biden,” and suggested the crowd might be cheering on the race’s winner, Brandon Brown. It was exactly like The Simpsons‘ immortal “I was saying ‘Boo-urns'” moment, only real. Folks like Ted Cruz seized the moment to pretend it wasn’t merely a reporter trying to avoid dropping an F-bomb on national television, but rather an insidious example of the Fake News Media propping up Sleepy Joe before a duped nation’s eyes.

