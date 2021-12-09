Why did Covid become a political issue? A new study offers some answers

But that’s not what we did. Instead, we entered a national dogfight over politics. As Americans struggled to pay bills, Congress spent months squabbling over stimulus aid. People quit jobs over employers failing to protect workers from the virus, and later, over company-wide vaccine mandates. Punches were thrown in the streets—and in retail stores—over face mask rules.

How did we get here? A new study could shed light: Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, it suggests political polarization increases as people retreat into their party identities. But more worryingly, it also suggests there exists a political “tipping point, beyond which extreme polarization becomes irreversible.” If warring factions reach that point—even if the whole country were attacked by some foreign power—teamwork would be a lost cause. “Instead of uniting against a common threat,” said Michael Macy, a Cornell professor and the study’s lead author, “the threat itself becomes yet another polarizing issue.”

The researchers conducted their experiment on a predictive model similar to the U.S. Senate, a partisan group. The model was trained to behave like a legislature with 100 members of varying stances on 10 divisive topics like gun control and abortion; over time, their stances shifted based on the push and pull of allies and opponents. In previous research, the model accurately predicted polarization trends in 28 of the past 30 actual U.S. Congresses.