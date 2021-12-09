No, Starbucks isn’t nixing an extra charge for plant-based milk

Go back to crying in your beer, er, plant-based milk.

News that Starbucks plans to nix a 70-cent charge for adding almond, soy, and oat milks to its coffees and other hot and cold beverages starting January 1 is false, the company confirmed to Fast Company.

The Seattle-based coffee chain clarified after reports of the non-dairy news appeared, among other places in Business Insider and the trade news website QSR.

The bogus announcement alleged that Starbucks was making the change as part of its desire to eliminate “dietary racism.”