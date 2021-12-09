No, Starbucks isn’t nixing an extra charge for plant-based milk

News that Starbucks plans to nix a 70-cent charge for adding almond, soy, or oat milks to its coffees and other hot and cold beverages starting January 1 is false, the company confirmed to Fast Company.

After reports of the non-dairy news appeared in Business Insider and the trade news website QSR, among other places, the Seattle-based coffee chain had to clarify.

The bogus announcement alleged that Starbucks was making the change as part of its desire to eliminate “dietary racism.”

While some people opt for plant-based milks due to veganism or a desire to avoid dairy, many have no choice due to their lactose intolerance, which make it hard for them to digest the sugar found in milk products, as well as those with allergies to dairy.