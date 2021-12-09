Is Russia giving Ukraine a headache? This meme says yes

The popular headache meme on social media has moved to the international-diplomacy space.

On Tuesday, Ukraine tweeted the graphic that delineates a trio of well-known headache types—migraine, hypertension, and stress, each highlighting the corresponding pain in a different area of the brain—and then punchlines with a picture of a head that’s completely red. Its fourth panel is captioned, “Living next to Russia.”

The snarky social-media move—more “kiss off” than “Kissinger”—is the latest salvo in a very real, very physical conflict between the two countries.