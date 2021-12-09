Metacognition, and why it matters for business leaders

One of the most important realizations I had as a business owner is that the way I think affects how I run my business. Of course, this is not a new insight.

Many entrepreneurs know that they need to have the right mindset to grow their businesses. When we’re able to focus our attention and stay in a state of flow, it becomes easier to make the right decisions. But being in the right frame of mind is easier said than done. And this is where metacognition comes in. Metacognition is the process of being aware of what you’re thinking. It’s the ability to think about thinking.

We’re so often swept away by our ever-changing thoughts and feelings that we rarely take the time to think about whether we’re thinking the right way to begin with. Scientists and philosophers study and use metacognition to find flaws or biases in their work. It’s also important in the field of education. However, metacognition can be applied in any area of life: our habits, our work, our business, and more. Here are my thoughts on metacognition, why it matters to business owners and leaders, and how to develop it effectively.

THE IMPORTANCE OF METACOGNITION Have you ever tried meeting a fitness goal, only to drop it and lose all your progress? Or maybe you procrastinate when it comes to meeting business goals and deadlines at work. It’s common to use sheer willpower to try and make changes in life. But at some point, you end up feeling burned out and stop working on your goals. It’s hard to sustain willpower for long periods of time. Instead, consider an approach where you learn about the underlying issues that keep you from doing what you want. Or the unconscious thought patterns you hold without even realizing it. Metacognition brings such beliefs and unconscious thinking to light and helps you make lasting changes.

Here are some of the other advantages of developing metacognition: • You create a growth mindset as opposed to a fixed one. • You take ownership of your thinking.

• You develop self-control, accountability, and the ability to self-monitor. • You grow in your confidence and motivation to learn and do new things. Metacognition is well known and applied in the field of education to help students learn more effectively. But there’s no reason that you can’t apply it in any area you choose. For example, as a marketer, you could build better content that resonates with people when you understand their thought processes. Or, an athlete could learn more about their inner blocks and overcome them through awareness and practice.

It’s clear that metacognition can be transformative. Now, let’s look at how to develop it. HOW TO DEVELOP METACOGNITION Metacognition can be confusing and challenging to leverage at first. One of the things you’ll notice is that you think a lot and that your thoughts are fleeting.

In this section, we’ll look at a few practical ways to become more aware of your thinking. USE THE METACOGNITIVE CYCLE There are three stages in the metacognitive cycle to help you get a bird’s eye view of what you’re thinking. However, before we look at the three steps, you need to have a goal and plan of action. For example, your goal may be to create more sales next quarter. And your plan of action could be to increase the number of meetings by tenfold.

With your goal and plan of action in place, you can use the following three steps to develop a deeper understanding of your thinking: 1. Self-monitoring: At this step, you start to observe what you think on a daily basis. Time and again, ask yourself ‘What am I thinking?’ as you work. 2. Self-evaluation: After a period of time, ask yourself how you’re doing. If you’re following a calendar to get work done, how effective is it? Maybe you’re journaling your efforts. So, how is it helping you?

3. Self-regulation: Here, you can figure out if there’s something you need to change in the process you’re following. If you find that your current process or strategy isn’t working, then change it. This framework for metacognition is often used in education. You can apply it to training people in your business or to achieve your own goals. JOURNAL Journaling is an easy and accessible way to build metacognition. When you journal, you document what you did and thought throughout the day.

As a result, you can ask yourself questions about why you chose a certain action. Or you could explore the cause of a specific situation in your life. Such observation and analysis of your thoughts and behaviors help you take a step back from living in your thoughts and feelings. In this way, you’ll start to observe unhelpful habits without getting lost in them. And in time, you’ll be able to move away from such habits and develop new ones. CONCLUSION Metacognition, or thinking about thinking, can be a powerful tool to help anyone make changes in their life.

We’re often stuck perpetuating unhelpful habits and can’t seem to will ourselves out of them. By being aware of our thinking, we can come to grips with unconscious thought patterns that may be holding us back. Use the suggestions in this post to build awareness of your thinking and you’ll likely start to see a positive impact on the way you work. Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site. Over 15 million website owners use our software to build better websites.