These playful desk accessories were 3D-printed using recycled food packaging

More than 350 million tons of plastic were produced in 2019. Less than 20% of that was recycled. The more options we have for sustainable, elegant, and cost-effective ways to give all that plastic a second life, the better.

London studio Pearson Lloyd has created a set of playful desk accessories made from discarded food packaging. The collection of pen pots, trays, and a smartphone stand was 3D-printed by using 100% recycled PLA, a type of bioplastic that is made from fermented cornstarch and can be found in coffee-cup lids and other food packaging. The plastic itself was diverted from the landfill by an Amsterdam-based startup called Reflow, which collects plastics from recyclers and transforms them into 3D-printing filaments—the stuff that 3D printers use in lieu of ink. The playful set of objects makes a compelling argument for using waste—and especially plastic—as a raw material.

The accessories—you can see the full line here—were designed for office furniture company Bene and made by Batch.Works, a 3D-printing startup based in London. The objects are available in 10 different colors, and range from €15 to €59. All of them come in wiggly, organic shapes. “They look frivolous but they’re based on the technology,” says Luke Pearson, who co-founded Pearson Lloyd in 1997, together with Tom Lloyd.

Much like squeezing toothpaste out of a tube, a roll of PLA filament, about 1/16 of an inch in diameter, is heated and squeezed through the nozzle of a 3D printer. The entire process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours for one object, and it works without the printer stopping until the product is complete (a bit like those single-line drawings you’ve see on your IGTV).