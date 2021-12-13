Four ways small business owners can reignite their creativity

Sometimes the only way for small business owners to get the creative juices flowing again is to take some time away from their business.

Time away could look like almost anything, even scrolling through social media. In fact, 48% of small business owners find creative inspiration from what they see on social media, but many still find inspiration in more offline activities like reading (40%), the great outdoors (39%), exercising (36%) or watching TV or movies (33%).

Creativity can come from anywhere, and by looking at what other businesses are doing on social media, small business owners are finding inspiration and ideas that they can apply to their own businesses. In fact, 86% say they get inspired, not discouraged, when they see others in their industry doing well online.