Kellogg to permanently replace striking employees as negotiations fail

Kellogg has announced that it will replace 1,400 workers who walked out on strike in October over pay and benefit disputes, reports Reuters. On December 5, two months after the strike began October 5, Kellogg workers who are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) voted to reject the latest offer from the company. As the union stated: “The members have spoken. The strike continues. The International Union will continue to provide full support to our striking Kellogg’s members.”
The workers have spoken. The #kelloggstrike continues.
Full Statement ???? https://t.co/JHUFWc8nOD pic.twitter.com/mnsxScwfuf
— BCTGM International (@BCTGM) December 7, 2021
But instead of going back to the tables for another round of talks, on December 7, Kellogg announced that it has “no plans to meet” the union again for additional negotiations. Instead, the company will move directly to its contingency plans – replacing all 1,400 striking employees with new, permanent workers.
“The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers,” Kellogg said in a blog post. “These are great jobs and posting for permanent positions helps us find qualified people to fill them.”
The plight of the striking workers has had some high-profile supporters, including Bernie Sanders and in the days since the BCTGM rejected Kellogg’s latest offer, there have been increasing calls on social media to boycott the company’s products.
Kellogg's made record-breaking profits and pays its CEO $12 million in compensation, but they want to slash pay and benefits for the workers who make the products. Enough is enough. I stand in solidarity with @BCTGM workers on strike for a fair contract and reasonable hours.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 14, 2021
Workers have asked for people to support their fight by boycotting Kellogg's products until they get a fair contract. Here's a full list of Kellogg's brands: pic.twitter.com/9CbDXh1Xqr
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 7, 2021