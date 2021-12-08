Kellogg to permanently replace striking employees as negotiations fail

Kellogg has announced that it will replace 1,400 workers who walked out on strike in October over pay and benefit disputes, reports Reuters. On December 5, two months after the strike began October 5, Kellogg workers who are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) voted to reject the latest offer from the company. As the union stated: “The members have spoken. The strike continues. The International Union will continue to provide full support to our striking Kellogg’s members.”

But instead of going back to the tables for another round of talks, on December 7, Kellogg announced that it has “no plans to meet” the union again for additional negotiations. Instead, the company will move directly to its contingency plans – replacing all 1,400 striking employees with new, permanent workers.

“The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers,” Kellogg said in a blog post. “These are great jobs and posting for permanent positions helps us find qualified people to fill them.”