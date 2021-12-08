Dogecoin, stimulus checks, and meme stocks were among Google’s top trending searches in 2021

Another year is almost at an end, which means it’s time for Google’s annual Year in Search Trends lists. The lists round up the top trending searches that saw “huge spikes,” according to Google. The searches also give insight as to what was most on people’s minds both in the United States and globally.
And in 2021, based on Google’s data, it seems a lot of us couldn’t stop thinking about when we were getting more stimulus checks, meme stocks like AMC, the Georgia Senate race, and yes, dogecoin. Here are some of the most searched for terms and phrases in 2021:
Searches (United States):
- NBA
- DMX
- Gabby Petito
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Brian Laundrie
- Mega Millions
- AMC Stock
- Stimulus Check
- Georgia Senate Race
- Squid Game
Searches (global):
- Australia vs India
- India vs England
- IPL
- NBA
- Euro 2021
- Copa America
- India vs New Zealand
- T20 World Cup
- Squid Game
- DMX
News (United States):
- Mega Millions
- AMC Stock
- Stimulus Check
- Georgia Senate Race
- GME
- Dogecoin
- Hurricane Ida
- Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
- Afghanistan
- Ethereum price
News (global):
- Afghanistan
- AMC Stock
- COVID Vaccine
- Dogecoin
- GME Stock
- Stimulus Check
- Georgia Senate Race
- Hurricane Ida
- COVID
- Ethereum Price
How to pronounce (United States):
- How to pronounce Dogecoin
- How to pronounce Michael Jackson
- How to pronounce quinoa
- How to pronounce Kamala
- How to pronounce Elon Musk sons name
- How to pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo
- How to pronounce charcuterie
- How to pronounce Qatar
- How to pronounce Saweetie
- How to pronounce Kabul
How to be (United States):
- How to be eligible for stimulus check
- How to be more attractive
- How to be happy alone
- How to be a baddie
- How to be a good boyfriend
- How to be a good kisser
- How to be a flight attendant
- How to be happy with yourself
- How to be mindful
- How to be romantic