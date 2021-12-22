Parks Project employees pick the best gifts for the great outdoors

With its focus on preserving parklands by funding improvement projects in national parks, Parks Project is staffed by some serious outdoor enthusiasts. While raising more than $2 million for projects since the organization was founded, the employees have come to rely on a stable of products for exploring nature safely and even fashionably. So Recommender asked them to share their top gifts for the outdoorsy among us.

Duckworth Wool

I love Duckworth’s items for camping trips because they are durable, breathable, and can be worn for multiple days in varying temperatures. —Sarah Clark, logistics specialist (Pictured is the Men’s Vapor Hoody—$110) Forest Origins Pink Oyster Mushroom Grow Kit—$32.99

Grow your own Pink Oyster Mushrooms at home! I am buying this for all my family and friends, and I can’t wait! —Sevag Kazanci, cofounder Merrell Moab 2 Mid Ventilator—$110

A good pair of hiking boots are a game changer when it comes to outdoor activities. —Jenna McLoughlin, social media coordinator

BearVault BV500 Food Container—$79.95

This bear canister is great food protection for backpacking/camping in places without public bear boxes. Having the canister means you don’t have to have trees around to hang your food. —Avi Villa, customer experience agent Carbonauts Big Six E-Course for Living More Sustainably—From $79

I took this class this past year, and it was the single most impactful environmental piece of inspiration I have ever encountered. For the adventurer to understand their impact on the world as they travel and enjoy our limited natural resources, there’s no better gift than giving the gift of education. They teach you the 6 most impactful things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint. —Tyler Prone, director of growth marketing ENO Atlas Hammock Suspension System—$29.95

No more tying knots or falling out of a tree after you’ve set up. These straps are perfect for soaking in the natural world around us. —Jenna McLoughlin

Garmin InReach Explorer+—From $399

I highly recommend a handheld satellite communication device with GPS navigation. I personally use the Garmin inReach when I am in a remote area and need to communicate with family members. —Sarah Clark The Campout Cookbook—$19.95

This is my go-to book for outdoor camping recipes! —Sevag Kazanci Katadyn Hiker Pro Clear Microfilter—$84.95

A water filter is great for anyone wanting to backpack or go on long day hikes without a clean water source nearby. There are a lot of different versions of these filters, but this is the one I have, and it’s fast and easy to use. —Avi Villa

Outside Magazine Obsidian Quarterly Gift Box—From $249.95

Getting a gift box every month is nothing short of wasteful. However, for the true adventurer, the Outside mag quarterly gift box is like pragmatism in a box. Once a quarter is a nice cadence for receiving some gear, apparel, food/energy, skincare and emergency items. —Tyler Prone Braiding Sweetgrass—From $9.99

The book’s subtitle says it all: Indigenous wisdom, scientific knowledge, and the teachings of plants. You cannot go wrong with this gift. —Sevag Kazanci Free People National Geographic’s Multifunctional Headwear—$20

This can be worn as a buff or neck gaiter. Great for sun protection on long hikes/backpacking trips or for windy areas to keep you from breathing in dusty air. —Avi Villa

Kaufman Field Guide to Birds of North America—$22.95

Any kind of beginner field guide is good, depending on your interest. I’d recommend the Peterson or National Geographic field guide series for general

information. My personal favorite, though, is Kaufman’s, for North American Birds. —Jenna McLoughlin