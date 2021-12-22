These fitness gifts have wowed Tracy Anderson employees

From studios in five cities to an online offering and scores of private and VIP clients—Tracy Anderson and the employees of her eponymous brand are all about fitness. Since they are the professionals, Recommender asked Anderson and her colleagues for advice on what the best gifts are for the fitness buffs in your life.

advertisement

advertisement

On Cloudrock Waterproof Boot—$229

I wear a lot of athletic shoes. In fact it’s the only shoe I can wear to work. I found this company years ago and work out regularly in their cloud trainer but when they released a hiking boot I got extra excited! I always get compliments on this color and they are a dream to hit the trails in! —Tracy Anderson, CEO and founder APL Men’s Techloom Tracer—$230

I’ve been wearing APL sneakers to the gym for years, and each pair always delivers in performance and comfort. I find that if I feel good in what I’m wearing, I’m able to really show up for my workout. Plus, these sneakers add the perfect athletic edge to any post-class mirror selfie. —Steven Beltrani, president of communications and brand LuluLemon Everyday Backpack 2.0—$98

Who doesn’t LOVE a good backpack? The ‘Everyday Backpack’ basically holds all your daily

necessities in one place. An exterior pocket fits up to a 16″ laptop and the water bottle pocket gives you quick access to staying hydrated. Extra compartments all over make sure you have more than enough room for your daily duties. Plus, it is quite fashionable. —Joseph Hidalgo, head of studio operations

advertisement

Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor—$50

While there are no fancy features, this monitor is great because it syncs with all of your devices anyway (so you really don’t need all of those fancy features). It’s accurate, comfortable, reliable. For those who already use an Apple Watch currently to monitor their heart rate, understand that if you really want some quality heart rate data, you need to wear a strap around your chest. —Megan Grocutt, director of VIP relations Brother Vellies Cloud Sock—$35

These are the perfect socks for post workout, they feel like your feet are snuggled in clouds. After being up on your feet all day running errands and then hitting the gym there is nothing better than relaxing with your feet in the clouds. —Maria Kelling, president of talent development and content MyScale smart body scale—$99

This scale is the best way to track your weight, BMI, heart rate and full body composition and displays all data on the screen. —LaShonna Holloway-Johnson, senior trainer and prescription team member

advertisement

Outdoor Voices Circuit Bra—$68

This is such a supportive bra and perfect for all body types. I have it in every color. —Katherine Driscoll, social media specialist Baggu Standard reusable bag—$16

When I tell you I don’t go anywhere without my Baggu bag, I mean I don’t go anywhere without my Baggu bag. I rock a Standard in an ombre gray and it accompanies me everywhere from my Tracy Anderson workout to running errands. Bonus: you can easily wash and hang it to dry before reuse the next day. —Sierra Asplundh, director of social media and content marketing Skims Sculpting Bodysuit—$68

“This skims bodysuit is a workout winner! I have been training in them since they came out. I can’t stand workout clothes that disconnect you from your body with tight bands around your ribs or waist! These are super flattering, supportive and move with you. —Tracy Anderson

advertisement

Beats by Dre Beats Fit Pro—$199.99

Not only do the new Beats by Dre Fit Pro come in the chicest new color, Stone Purple but they fit in your ear comfortably and stay in place. The noise cancelation makes them perfect for the fitness buff who likes to pump their own playlist at the gym and take business calls in between sets. —Maria Kelling Theragun Prime—$299

My ultimate self-care and recovery tool is my Theragun. It is the quickest and most effective resource I have to help my muscles release tension which helps my overall body (and mind) unwind after my long, active days. —Sierra Asplundh Olivia Palermo Beauty Pre-Show Mattifying Mist—$35

Olivia Palermo Beauty’s Pre-Show Mattifying Mist is my go-to refreshing tool after a good sweat

session. The lightweight, prolonging formula moisturizes and enhances my complexion for an all-day effect. —Steven Beltrani

advertisement

Alo Yoga Flutter Leggings—$108

These leggings are super cute and flattering. The slits in the front set them apart from other leggings and they can be paired with sneakers or even boots for the winter.—Lindsay Zurlo, PR manager Beast Blender and Hydration System—$185

I always say you are how you move and you are how you eat. If you are showing up for your

workouts you will really appreciate this hydration duo. I am a huge fan of blending lots of veggies and infusing waters. The Beast makes it all so easy. —Tracy Anderson Jabra Elite Active 85T Earbuds—$149.99

Catering to the active mom (or dad), these are some of the best sweat proof ear buds to take in your next work out. Adding this product as another multi-functioning gadget with multiple uses, these earbuds also come equipped with noise-cancelling technology. So, not only can you work out in them, but you can hop on that next conference call for work, using them seamlessly. —Megan Grocutt

advertisement

HidrateSpark Pro Stel Smart Water Bottle—From $64.99

One of my clients had this water bottle and I thought ‘what is that?’ It is a smart bottle which syncs to an app on your phone and tracks your daily intake water. If you haven’t taken a sip in a while, you will get an alert and the water bottle will glow until you do. What a fun and cool way to make sure you stay hydrated. —Joseph Hidalgo Apple Airpods Pro—$179.99

The AirPod Pro headphones offer such great sound quality and also feature a noise cancelling setting. These are perfect for someone looking to immerse themselves in an online class or even a solo workout at the gym. You can even personalize them by having Apple engrave them. —Lindsay Zurlo Thom Browne Crossbody gym bag—$1.050

I love everything Thom Browne, and anything that puts a pep in my step to get to our 59th Street studio in time for class. Not only is this bag the ultimate gym style piece, but it fits everything I’ll need before and after a workout. —Steven Beltrani

advertisement

Theragun Mini—$199

“The Theragun compact mini is small enough that fits in your backpack or pocketbook. It quickly relieves sore muscles post workout or just after a long day. We all have those days and could use this instant soothing massage.” —Joseph Hidalgo Garmin Smart Watch—From $79.99

For all things fitness and monitoring data on your overall health (sleep, stress and energy levels, etc), Garmin might be expensive, but it’s 100% cost effective, because you utilize all features. These smart watches can also replace multiple other devices like a heart rate monitor, cycling computer, music device, etc. and can store music, provide gps, track your sleep, steps, as well as your calories. —Megan Grocutt Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag—$38

I love this belt bag. It comes in a ton of colors (I have it in black as well as camo) and is a great gift for someone always on the go. —Lindsay Zurlo

advertisement

Obagi Medical Cleansing Wipes—$22

Sometimes I’d break out from not washing my face right after working out, and then I found these wipes! They changed my skin and are also super refreshing post workout. —Katherine Driscoll All Good Feels Valley tank—$58

The All Good Feels Valley Tank is so soft and perfect for the on the go fitness fanatic. I love to toss it on over my gym clothes for morning school drop and and when I’m out running errands pre and post gym. Taking my gym look up a notch, staying stylish while ready to sweat. —Maria Kelling