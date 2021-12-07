5 reasons to enter Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Don’t miss your chance to apply for this year’s World Changing Ideas Awards , Fast Company’s program that honors products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for good.

In the past, we’ve honored an app that sells surplus food, jeans made from recycled denim, milk proteins grown in bioreactors, carbon-eating concrete, a battery-free electric toothbrush, and a coalition of mayors fighting for basic income. You can read about last year’s winners here. We’re looking at everything from small concepts to Fortune 500 companies, in a wide range of categories, from software to policy to education to impact investing—along with categories based on company size, age, and location and new categories for work on climate, conservation, and water issues.

Still not convinced? Here’s five reasons why you should apply:

Publicity

The winners and finalists will be featured in the May 2022 issue of Fast Company and online on Fastcompany.com (for more than 12 million monthly unique visitors and more than 40 million page views). Exposure

Every entry is reviewed by Fast Company editors, giving us valuable insight into your work, both this year and going forward. Recognition

We are accepting entries in more than 30 categories. Each category has its own list of finalists and honorable mentions, meaning hundreds of companies are honored. (If you submit to two or more categories, you will also be eligible for the Company of the Year award.) It’s easy

The application form involves just a few questions about your work and its impact. Just fill it out, select your categories, and you’re done! Free subscription

You’ll receive a one-year subscription to Fast Company included with your entry.

Our hope is that the awards illustrate the breadth of social innovation happening around the world—whether it’s at a major corporation or a small nonprofit—and that our finalists receive more exposure and a chance to scale even further. We’ll be accepting entries until December 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Enter today.