How to track Comet Leonard with online maps and live-position tools

Comet Leonard—the biggest and brightest comet you’ll see all year—is headed to Earth. Well, relatively speaking: The celestial object has spent the past 35,000 years hurtling our way, and for those interested in catching a glance, it will come within a mere 21 million miles of us on December 12. Once it curves around the sun, astronomers say you’ll have to wait out Leonard’s full orbital period to see it again. (Which, just so we’re clear, is 80,000 years.)

The comet, which was discovered by astronomer Greg Leonard only this past January, reflects larger amounts of sunlight as it approaches our star, which is why the coming weeks provide the optimal time to observe it. Astronomers say it should be the brightest when it’s closest, on December 12.

Leonard travels at almost 160,000 miles per hour, but, to us anyway, will still look like an object floating in slow-mo (because of that 21-million-mile distance from Earth). To see it, you’ll need to do a bit more prep than simply stumbling out of bed an hour early. Although, admittedly, that’s a great start: Until the middle of December, Leonard’s best visibility is in the early morning sky, which means getting up “very early, probably around 5 a.m.,” Griffith Observatory director Ed Krupp tells NPR. After mid-December, the ideal viewing time will shift to evening.

“Comets are notoriously difficult to predict in terms of brightness and visibility,” NASA warns on its site. Even at peak brightness, Leonard “will probably require binoculars to spot,” though the agency adds, “There’s a chance it could be bright enough to see with the unaided eye, but again, with comets, you really never know.” So, take your chances with your naked eye, or, improve your odds by getting access to a telescope or bringing out a pair of binoculars.